Chatham-Kent business loses $130K of equipment to 'devastating' theft

James Carey lost $130,000 of equipment overnight after his shop on Gregory Drive West was forced into sometime between Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m. and Monday morning at 6:45 a.m.

An excavator and a chainsaw were among the list of items stolen. Even though they don't make up Carey's entire equipment inventory, it's enough to shut down his operations at least for Monday.

He rents the facility with another contractor, who called him in the morning about the theft.

"I was getting ready to come in. And he noticed the door had been opened, and when he got in, he saw the cabinet doors were cut open, and that the monitor system was missing," said Carey.

Carey said a neighbour to the shop saw a pickup truck with a long trailer with machines loaded up onto the vehicle last night.

"We've been searching through camera systems that local businesses have, to see if they caught anything on camera. So far no luck," he said.

Here's the list of equipment stolen from Carey's business:

2009 John Deere 27D Mini Excavator

2011 Terex PT60 Multi Terrain Track Loader

2016 Terex RT30 ASV Track Loader

Extra forks and buckets

Stihl 250 chainsaw

DeWalt table saw

DeWalt mitre saw

DeWalt portable skill saw

"Really, really, really devastating right now. I'm kind of hoping that we find it and I get it back," he said. If the equipment isn't found or returned, he will have to go through insurance to file a claim.

Chatham-Kent police are asking people with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.