'The Gift:' Chatham-Kent keeps on giving with successful donation drive
3,000 people volunteered to collect donations
After a massive food drive in May, residents of Chatham-Kent have once again opened their hearts to those in need.
They were asked to leave a donation of a gift or a food item on their doorsteps Saturday as part of an initiative called The Gift.
And according to one of the organizers, Brent Wilken, they rose to the challenge.
"It can't be put into words. It was special," he said of the community's response.
Wilken told Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette Monday that organizers were "up to (their) eyeballs" in goods, though at this stage he couldn't say exactly how much stuff was collected by volunteers.
"There's toys and food and all kinds of different, wonderful things just stocked everywhere," said Wilken, who was also one of the organizers behind the May 16 "Miracle" event that collected hundreds of thousands of kilograms of food.
On Saturday, one young man in particular drove to a donation depot with a vehicle "packed to the rafters," Wilken said.
Ahead of the event, more than 3,000 people were registered to collect donations throughout the municipality.
The event comes as charitable groups grapple with fundraising and how to hold their annual holiday drives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Wilken, the next task is distributing the goods to groups in the community, and ultimately, those who are in need ahead of the holidays.
"Everything that we raised belongs to all of us, and it's up to all us to find everybody," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.