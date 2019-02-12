Chatham-Kent ends state of emergency, Thames River situation 'stabilized'
Water level on the Thames has dropped significantly since Friday
Chatham-Kent has ended the state of emergency that was declared due to high water levels on the Thames River, which was caused by an ice jam.
"[The river] is doing well," said Mark Peacock, the chief administrative officer of the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.
"[Today's] precipitation came down in relatively cold temperature, so a lot of that did not get into the river."
While the ice jam at Lighthouse Cove is still in place, water is getting under it, Peacock said.
"We're probably over a metre and a half below where the ice jam was holding the water level ... and that in itself means there's not the same issue with the dikes."
Peacock said officials will continue to monitor the "unpredictable" ice jam, noting that higher water levels could still affect the area in and around Lighthouse Cove.
"We're not through the woods yet, [but] we believe that should everything go as it should, there won't be a lot of problems," he said. "We're ... cautiously optimistic."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.