Chatham-Kent ends state of emergency, Thames River situation 'stabilized'

Chatham-Kent has ended the state of emergency that was declared due to high water levels on the Thames River, which was caused by an ice jam.

"[The river] is doing well," said Mark Peacock, the chief administrative officer of the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

"[Today's] precipitation came down in relatively cold temperature, so a lot of that did not get into the river."

While the ice jam at Lighthouse Cove is still in place, water is getting under it, Peacock said.

Freezing rain fell Tuesday in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"We're probably over a metre and a half below where the ice jam was holding the water level ... and that in itself means there's not the same issue with the dikes."

Peacock said officials will continue to monitor the "unpredictable" ice jam, noting that higher water levels could still affect the area in and around Lighthouse Cove.

"We're not through the woods yet, [but] we believe that should everything go as it should, there won't be a lot of problems," he said. "We're ... cautiously optimistic."