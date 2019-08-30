Chatham-Kent state of emergency remains in effect 'until further notice'

Chatham-Kent's state of emergency in Erieau will remain in effect "until further notice," according to a Friday Facebook post.

"Early next week, another storm is expected and therefore the emergency declaration will remain in place until further notice," a post from the municipality said.

Chatham-Kent issued the state of emergency on Tuesday due to flooding caused by strong winds and high water levels.

Of the roughly 40 homes affected by flooding along Erie Shore Drive, approximately ten households choose to remain, despite evacuation recommendations issued by the municipality.

According to the Thursday Facebook post, the municipality is "currently in the response phase of this emergency and will continue to monitor the area to ensure the safety of our residents."

"Municipal staff and utility crews have made significant infrastructure repairs and reinforcement in the last 48 hours," reads an excerpt from the post.

Residents of Chatham-Kent have reportedly donated transportation, waste removal, a portable freezer truck, sand bags, as well as food to those affected by the flooding.

Conservative Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls previously said the province is in contact with municipal officials, but won't take action until the state of emergency has been lifted.

Chatham-Kent Coun. Trevor Thompson previously described the situation along Erie Shore Drive as a "war zone."