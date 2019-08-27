State of emergency declared in Chatham-Kent
A state of emergency has been declared in Chatham-Kent for the Erie Shore Drive area.
According to the municipality, high water and strong winds are causing flooding in the area. Erie Shore Drive has been closed from Bissnet Line to Erieau Road.
Chatham-Kent residents in the area are being asked to voluntarily evacuate. Emergency crews will be going door-to-door to assist with the evacuation.
The municipality is providing shelter and transportation for affected residents and their pets.
Due to the conditions and potential continued road deterioriation, water supply in the area may be affected. Water pressure will be reduced by the municipality to protect the line and the roadway in the event of a failure, but drinking water quality will not be affected.
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority issued a flood watch Monday for the region.
