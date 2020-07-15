CK Public Health has outlined plans for Stage 3 of reopening in the municipality, which takes effect Friday.

Health officials want the public to continue practicing physical distancing and other safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Moving into Stage 3, we must remember that COVID-19 is still present in Chatham-Kent," medical officer of health Dr. David Colby said in a news release.

"Continue to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from all persons outside your household or social circle of 10."

CK Public Health will continue to keep public pools and day camps closed when it enters Stage 3, but other services and businesses will be permitted to open:

Outdoor recreational facilities, including playgrounds and splash pads

Indoor facilities for sports and recreational fitness activities, including gyms, yoga and dance studios and other fitness facilities

Training for indoor team sports and individual high-contact sports

Seated dining indoors at restaurants and bars; no buffets

Personal services for the face (facials, facial piercings, eyebrow waxing, eyelash extensions etc.)

Performing arts shows and cinemas with reduced capacity for physical distancing

Casinos (slots and electronic gaming only; no table games) and charitable gaming halls and events, including horse racing

Remaining workplaces may open, with remote work wherever possible

While casinos are allowed to open for slot machines, the company that runs the Chatham casino tells CBC News it's still "evaluating ... how the capacity restrictions will impact potential re-openings and our ability to bring people back to work."

CK Public Health says businesses and workplaces may choose not to open yet, at their own discretion.

The health unit says businesses "should only reopen if they have proper and responsible health and safety measures in place."

Limits for social gatherings will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, as long as physical distancing measures are maintained. Social circles will remain at a maximum of 10 people.