Chatham-Kent has named 6 snowplows based on your votes. Here are the winners

Introducing Betty Whiteout, Ctrl Salt Delete, Flurrie Jenkins, Harry Plower, Edward Blizzardhands and Scoop Dogg.

These punny snowplows will be hitting the roadways this winter in Chatham-Kent.

For the second year in a row, the municipality turned to the public for suggestions on what to call some of its plows.

There were 30 entries, and more than 1,600 votes were cast this year, the municipality said in a media release Monday.

The municipality partnered with WINMAR Property Restoration, which will be paying for decals that show off each plow's new moniker.

Last year, plows including Sleetwood Mac, Anita Shovel, Gordie Plow and Blizzard of Oz were named.

