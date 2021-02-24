Snow brings chance to offer sleigh rides for Chatham stable

Thanks to all the recent snowfall, those sleigh bells are ringing at a horse farm just outside of Chatham.

TJ Stables began offering sleigh rides to paying customers last weekend, and it's been very popular.

One of the owners, Terry Jenkins, said it's been a much-needed financial boon after being locked down for much of the past year.

Jenkins said she's hoping the snow will stick around.

"Oh, this is the first time in my life I've wished it would stay cold," she said with a laugh.

She bought the sleigh almost three years ago "to make memories" for her grandchildren but the weather hasn't co-operated.

After considering selling it last summer, enough snow fell this season for Jenkins to use the sleigh, and help make memories for other families as well, she said.

The endeavour is supporting keeping the horses fed after almost six months of lockdowns.

"They don't know it's COVID. They just want their supper," she said.

The sleigh can hold four adults or a family of six with children — all in the same bubble.

