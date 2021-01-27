Two people sent to hospital following shooting in Chatham-Kent

Two people are in hospital following a shooting in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to a home on Harvey Street around 6 p.m. due to a disturbance, police said in a news release.

After arriving, police say two residents were found with gunshot wounds and they were sent to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

No further details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

According to police, the suspects left the scene in a white compact car.

There is no threat to public safety at this time, as police said they believe the incident was targeted.

The scene is being held for further investigation by members of the Major Crime Unit.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Constable Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024 or anonymously reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).