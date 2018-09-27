Some drains in Bothwell may be contaminated with sewage, based on testing done by the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks in May 2017.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has been ordered to notify residents in the town.

The Burke Drain, Burke Drain Extension and Dankey Creek Drain are affected.

Residents can expect to see signs posted warning of water contamination put up by Oct. 12, according to a news release from the municipality.

"The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit advises that they have had no reports of adverse affects on human health," the news release says.

However, people are advised to avoid direct contact with the water and ensure that children are pets are kept away as well.