Chatham-Kent sees its first COVID-19 school outbreak

A public elementary school in Chatham-Kent is experiencing the region's first COVID-19 outbreak, the local public health unit declared Saturday.

Three students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Winston Churchill Public School, according to the Lambton Kent District School Board's website. The school remains open at this time.

In a news release Saturday, public health said it has notified all close contacts, who have been tested and told to isolate.

If you haven't been contacted by public health, the news release states, then there is no need for testing.

The region is in the province's yellow or "protect" category.

As of Monday, there are 32 active cases, with one person in hospital.

Three workplaces are in outbreak.

