Chatham-Kent sees its first COVID-19 school outbreak
A public elementary school in Chatham-Kent is experiencing the region's first COVID-19 outbreak, the local public health unit declared Saturday.
The school remains open
A public elementary school in Chatham-Kent is experiencing the region's first COVID-19 outbreak, the local public health unit declared Saturday.
Three students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Winston Churchill Public School, according to the Lambton Kent District School Board's website. The school remains open at this time.
In a news release Saturday, public health said it has notified all close contacts, who have been tested and told to isolate.
If you haven't been contacted by public health, the news release states, then there is no need for testing.
The region is in the province's yellow or "protect" category.
As of Monday, there are 32 active cases, with one person in hospital.
Three workplaces are in outbreak.
More from CBC Windsor
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.