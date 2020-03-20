Chatham-Kent wants returning travellers to take self-isolation more seriously

Chatham-Kent officials are asking returned travellers to take federal warnings about self-isolation more seriously in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

"As of March 17, anyone returning to Canada from outside of the country in the last 14 days, which would make for a return date of March 3 or later, must self isolate for 14 days from the day they arrived back into Canada," said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health, in a media release Thursday.

Additionally, anyone who has returned since March 17 and anyone attempting to return to Canada must also self-isolate for 14 days once they've returned.

"We have an incredibly short window of time to do our best to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent," Colby said. "Please take these warnings seriously."

Chatham-Kent currently has two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A 52-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman have been diagnosed with the disease.

Colby previously told CBC News that both cases are not linked.