3 Conservatives projected to win in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent
Epp, Gladu and Rood re-elected, CBC projects
CBC News projects that a trio of Conservatives have been re-elected in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton ridings.
Conservative Dave Epp is projected to win a second term in Chatham-Kent–Leamington, a Tory stronghold since 2006.
As of 11 p.m., with 115 out of 272 polls reporting, Epp clinched 40 per cent of the vote. The next most popular candidate, Liberal Greg Hetherington, had 30 per cent of the ballots counted.
In Sarnia-Lambton, Marilyn Gladu is projected to win for a third time. With 42 out of 178 polls reporting, her share of the vote was 45 per cent. In Lambton–Kent–Middlesex, Lianne Rood is projected to win, with 48 per cent of the vote with 90 out of 245 polls reporting.
Rood was facing off against two high profile candidates, Liberal Dr. Sudit Ranade, who is on leave from his role as Sarnia-Lambton's medical officer of health, and Jason Henry, chief of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.
CBC News is projecting a Liberal minority government. Canadians headed to the polls on Monday following a 36-day, end-of-summer campaign.
The following candidates ran in Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham-Kent:
Chatham-Kent–Leamington
- Conservative: Dave Epp (incumbent)
- Liberal: Greg Hetherington
- NDP: Dan Gelinas
- Green Party: Mark Vercouteren
- People's Party of Canada: Liz Vallee
Sarnia–Lambton
- Conservative: Marilyn Gladu (incumbent)
- NDP: Adam Kilner
- Liberal: Lois Nantais
- Green: Stefanie Bunko
- People's Party of Canada: Brian Everaert
- Christian Heritage Party of Canada: Tom Laird
Lambton–Kent–Middlesex
- Conservative: Lianne Rood (incumbent)
- Liberal: Sudit Ranade
- NDP: Jason Henry
- Green: Jeremy Hull
- People's Party of Canada: Kevin Mitchell