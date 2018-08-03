Chatham-Kent's Third Street Bridge closed at least two weeks following inspection

The 57-year-old Third Street bridge in Chatham-Kent has been closed after an inspection by the municipality found deterioration on the support structure.

Inspections are done yearly on bridges that span more than three metres, according to a release sent by the municipality on Friday.

"We saw some level of deterioration that gave us some concern," said Thomas Kelly, general manager of infrastructure and engineering services.

The bridge will be closed until a full report is filed following a detailed assessment.

"I expect the full report to be completed within two weeks time," said Kelly. "This particular bridge is heavily exposed to salt as well and with salt you get corrosion."

People will still be able to walk across the bridge.