Body found in Thames River identified, Chatham-Kent police say

Chatham-Kent police say they have identified a body that was found along the Thames River.

Police received a report that a body was seen in the Grande River Line in Dover Township on Monday.

The body has been recovered and identified as that of a 46-year-old missing man who was last seen on Oct. 23 in Chatham, police said in a media release on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and police say the death is not believed to be suspicious.

