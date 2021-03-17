Body found in Thames River identified, Chatham-Kent police say
Chatham-Kent police say they have identified the body of a man that was found along the Thames River on Monday.
Police say death of man not seen since October is not believed to be suspicious
Chatham-Kent police say they have identified a body that was found along the Thames River.
Police received a report that a body was seen in the Grande River Line in Dover Township on Monday.
The body has been recovered and identified as that of a 46-year-old missing man who was last seen on Oct. 23 in Chatham, police said in a media release on Wednesday.
A post-mortem examination was conducted and police say the death is not believed to be suspicious.