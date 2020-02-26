Chatham-Kent man falls through Lake St. Clair ice, rescued by U.S. Coast Guard
A Chatham-Kent man who fell through the ice on Lake St. Clair is safe and sound after Canadian and U.S. law enforcement rescued him on Sunday.
The resident was airlifted to hospital as a precaution
A Chatham-Kent man who fell through the ice on Lake St. Clair is safe and sound after Canadian and U.S. law enforcement rescued him on Sunday.
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Chatham-Kent police, Chatham-Kent fire services and Chatham-Kent EMS located the man, after responding to a marine incident call around 6:43 p.m.
Unable to reach the man, however, authorities contacted the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to help remove the man from the lake.
OPP Const. Shawn Eagen said the man was airlifted by USCG helicopter to the Windsor airport, before being taken to hospital in Windsor as a precaution.
Eagen said authorities didn't see where the man fell.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.