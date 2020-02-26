Chatham-Kent man falls through Lake St. Clair ice, rescued by U.S. Coast Guard

A Chatham-Kent man who fell through the ice on Lake St. Clair is safe and sound after Canadian and U.S. law enforcement rescued him on Sunday.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Chatham-Kent police, Chatham-Kent fire services and Chatham-Kent EMS located the man, after responding to a marine incident call around 6:43 p.m.

Unable to reach the man, however, authorities contacted the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to help remove the man from the lake.

OPP Const. Shawn Eagen said the man was airlifted by USCG helicopter to the Windsor airport, before being taken to hospital in Windsor as a precaution.

Eagen said authorities didn't see where the man fell.

