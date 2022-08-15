Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Pride week kicks off in Chatham-Kent

The rainbow flag will be raised at a ceremony at the Chatham Civic Centre on Monday at noon.

Parade being held on Saturday

Windsor Pride Flag
The LGBTQ Pride flag is raised in Windsor. This week, from Aug. 15 to 21, Chatham-Kent is marking Pride week. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

It's time for Pride celebrations in Chatham-Kent, with festivities and events planned throughout the week.

There are events scheduled until Sunday including a barbecue, bonfire and a pub night.

The Pride parade is being held on Saturday at 11 a.m., followed by a Pride festival in Tecumseh Park.

A full schedule of events is available on the CK Pride website.

