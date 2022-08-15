Pride week kicks off in Chatham-Kent

It's time for Pride celebrations in Chatham-Kent, with festivities and events planned throughout the week.

The rainbow flag will be raised at a ceremony at the Chatham Civic Centre on Monday at noon.

There are events scheduled until Sunday including a barbecue, bonfire and a pub night.

The Pride parade is being held on Saturday at 11 a.m., followed by a Pride festival in Tecumseh Park.

A full schedule of events is available on the CK Pride website.

