Murder charge laid in death of missing Tilbury man, police say

Chatham-Kent police say a man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead and murder charges have been laid.

Tilbury resident Daniel Marchand, 45, was last seen on April 15, and was reported missing five days later, according to police.

His body was found in a Dufferin Avenue home in Tilbury on Wednesday, police said in a media release.

Police didn't say how Marchand died, but indicated the case has been ruled a homicide based on the post-mortem examination.

A 32-year-old Tilbury man has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

"The Chatham-Kent police wish to advise the public this is an isolated incident; there is no information to suggest members of the public were at risk," the police service said.