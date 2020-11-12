14-year-old dead after motorcycle collides with SUV, Chatham-Kent police say

A 14-year-old from Dover Township is dead after their motorcycle collided with another vehicle Wednesday, according to Chatham-Kent police.

The teen was driving the motorcycle northbound on Town Line Road, failed to yield the right of way and crashed into an SUV that was travelling eastbound on Pain Court Line, police said in a news release Thursday. Emergency crews responded to the scene at 4 p.m, where the teen was pronounced dead after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The 63-year-old woman from Dover Township, who was driving the SUV, did not sustain any injuries.

Police said they are not identifying the teen at this time out of respect for the family.

The traffic unit has continued the investigation.

