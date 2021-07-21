Chatham-Kent man aimed loaded gun at officers, police say

Police in Chatham-Kent say a 71-year-old man has been charged after allegedly throwing rocks at a cyclist and aiming a loaded gun at officers.

Police went to a home on Grande River Line in Dover Township Wednesday to respond to an ongoing harassment complaint involving the homeowner and a cyclist, Chatham-Kent police said in a media release on Wednesday.

According to police, the driver had thrown rocks at the cyclist, a 78-year-old Raleigh Township man, and used his truck's tires to kick up gravel in the cyclist's direction. Police said his injuries were minor.

When the man saw officers arriving at his home, he went into the garage and obtained what police described as a loaded .22-calibre rifle.

"As the man pointed the barrel towards the officers, a conductive energy weapon (Taser) was deployed and the man was taken into custody," the police service said.

The 71-year-old is facing eight charges including assaulting a peace officer, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and criminal harassment.

He is in custody pending the outcome of a bail hearing.