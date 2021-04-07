Police search for man who fled and jumped in Sydenham River in Wallaceburg

Police in Chatham-Kent say they are searching for a man who hasn't been seen since he jumped in the Sydenham River on Tuesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., police responded to a report of two "suspicious people" in Wallaceburg.

The police service said in a statement that after officers arrived, the pair, a man and a woman, ran away and jumped in the river.

The woman swam to safety but the man has not been found despite officers entering the water in an attempt to locate him.

Police deployed a drone and officers requested help from the fire department's dive team, according to police.

Efforts to locate the man were set to resume on Wednesday morning.

"We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in this tragic incident," the police service said.

