Multiple collisions in Chatham-Kent with slippery conditions

Chatham-Kent police are responding to a number of motor vehicle collisions, with roads being slippery.

Police say "road crews are doing what they can."

Friends coming to my nomination this evening, please drive carefully. Some roads & bridges are very icy across Chatham-Kent. Accidents right now on 5th St bridge and Lacroix St bridge is also very icy, along with Drake Rd bridge on Queen’s Line. Safety first! —@KatieOmstead

Chatham-Kent EMS say paramedics are also responding to collisions that have arisen due to icy roads.

Paramedic crews are responding to various motor vehicles collisions at this hour due to icy roads. Please adjust your driving behaviour and speed to the road conditions. Take extra caution when driving by emergency scenes. Give all emergency crews the space to safely do their job —@CK_EMS

Environment Canada's weather forecast says it's currently –2 C with light snow conditions.

