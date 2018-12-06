Skip to Main Content
Multiple collisions in Chatham-Kent with slippery conditions

Multiple collisions in Chatham-Kent with slippery conditions

Chatham-Kent police are responding to a number of motor vehicle collisions with slippery roads.

Police say road crews are 'doing what they can'

CBC News ·
Slippery conditions have led to a number of collisions in Chatham-Kent that police and paramedics are responding to Thursday night. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

Chatham-Kent police are responding to a number of motor vehicle collisions, with roads being slippery.

Police say "road crews are doing what they can."

Chatham-Kent EMS say paramedics are also responding to collisions that have arisen due to icy roads.

Environment Canada's weather forecast says it's currently –2 C with light snow conditions.

More from CBC Windsor

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|