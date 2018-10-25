Skip to Main Content
SIU seek witnesses for Chatham man's arrest where he was injured

SIU seek witnesses for Chatham man's arrest where he was injured

Chatham-Kent police arrested a man with help of a police service dog Wednesday early morning. The man was injured and sent to hospital for treatment.

The 27-year-old man fled on foot into residential backyards during his interaction with Chatham-Kent police

CBC News ·
Special Investigations Unit has assigned two investigators to look into circumstances surrounding a Chatham man's injury in relation to his arrest. (Chatham-Kent Police)

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is searching for witnesses in a case where a Chatham man was injured after an interaction with police.

Chatham-Kent police stopped a man who was riding a bike in the area of Patteson Avenue and Inshes Avenue Wednesday at 3 a.m. to investigate. The 27-year-old came off his bike then fled into backyards of homes.

Officers used a police dog to locate the man and arrest him. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The severity of the injury hasn't been disclosed.

SIU is looking for people with information to come forward, or upload any video evidence through their website.

Two investigators have been assigned to this case.

More from CBC Windsor

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us