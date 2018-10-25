SIU seek witnesses for Chatham man's arrest where he was injured
Chatham-Kent police arrested a man with help of a police service dog Wednesday early morning. The man was injured and sent to hospital for treatment.
The 27-year-old man fled on foot into residential backyards during his interaction with Chatham-Kent police
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is searching for witnesses in a case where a Chatham man was injured after an interaction with police.
Chatham-Kent police stopped a man who was riding a bike in the area of Patteson Avenue and Inshes Avenue Wednesday at 3 a.m. to investigate. The 27-year-old came off his bike then fled into backyards of homes.
Officers used a police dog to locate the man and arrest him. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The severity of the injury hasn't been disclosed.
SIU is looking for people with information to come forward, or upload any video evidence through their website.
Two investigators have been assigned to this case.