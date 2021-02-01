3 charged with attempted murder in Chatham-Kent shooting

Three people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting that took place in Chatham-Kent last week, police say.

The suspects, who were among five wanted in the case, were taken into custody "through the power of social media and with the public's assistance," Chatham-Kent Police Services said in a statement Saturday.

All of those sought in the shooting are under 20, and two are minors.

On Wednesday, an 18-year-old Cambridge woman was arrested. Two days later, a 19-year-old from London was arrested along with a 17-year-old from Cambridge.

Each has been charged with three counts of attempted murder in relation to a shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening on Harvey Street in Chatham.

Two people were sent to hospital with gunshot wounds. A third person was shot at as well, according to police, and a dog was fatally shot.

Two additional suspects are being sought on attempted murder charges, 19-year-old Terry St. Hill and a 17-year-old male.

"Officers believe they have ties to communities outside of Chatham-Kent. If you know their whereabouts, please call 911 immediately," the police service said.