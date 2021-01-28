Chatham-Kent police seek 2 suspects in double shooting

Police in Chatham-Kent are seeking two suspects in a shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening.

The police service says two people were sent to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds around 6 p.m. on Harvey Street in Chatham.

A dog was also shot and killed.

Police say they have grounds to arrest a 19-year-old man, Terry St. Hill.

"Through investigation, police believe the suspect may have ties to other communities outside of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent," police said.

Officers also released a photo of another man who is a suspect in the shooting. They are looking for tips from the public to help identify him.

The police service is asking anyone with information regarding St. Hill's whereabouts to call 911.