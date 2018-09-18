Former Chatham-Kent police officer sentenced to weekend jail for fraud charge

A former officer with Chatham-Kent police was found guilty of one count of fraud over $5,000 and has been sentenced to weekend jail for 90 days and 200 hours of community service.

"He will go in every Saturday at 9 a.m. and stay til Sunday evening at 5 p.m.," said court staff, "until 90 days would have been served."

Mugridge was found to have borrowed money from people and not paid them back in February 2014.

He was found guilty of 50 counts of discreditable conduct because he was borrowing money while on duty in his uniform, according to police chief Gary Conn.

He was also sentenced to pay back $163,830.99 to dozens of people he initially borrowed money from.

Last year, before his final disciplinary proceeding that would have dismissed Mugridge from the force, he retired.