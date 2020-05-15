Chatham-Kent police officer charged with fraud

A Chatham-Kent police officer has been arrested and faces three criminal charges after a fraud investigation.

Last December, a man reported he had blank personal cheques stolen.

When it appeared an officer may be involved, the Chatham-Kent Police Service made a request to Sarnia Police to investigate.

Now, Constable Cristelle Vanden Enden is charged with fraud under $5,000, causing the use of a forged document and possession of property obtained by crime.

She was released and scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 9.

She is on leave from the Chatham-Kent Police.

