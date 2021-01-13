Chatham-Kent police officer charged with breaching bail conditions
Const. Cristelle VandenEnden was already facing charges for alleged possession of drugs, stolen property
A Chatham-Kent police officer has been arrested and charged for the second time this month.
Const. Cristelle VandenEnden was arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions, according to Chatham-Kent police.
She was charged with three counts of drug possession and possession of property obtained by crime by Leamington OPP on Jan. 6.
One of the conditions of her release was that she not contact a specific individual.
Chatham-Kent Police said that last Friday night they responded to a "disturbance" at her home.
"Through investigation, police observed the person, with whom the officer was not to communicate with, on her property and further learned that this was not the first time that she had communicated with him," a news release issued on Tuesday stated.
VandenEnden, who is currently on a medical leave from her job, has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with her release conditions.
Police said it will not be releasing additional details to "to protect the integrity of the court process and pending Police Services Act investigation."
