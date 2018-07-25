Chatham-Kent police mourn loss of constable

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is mourning the loss of one of its own.

A statement from the force says Const. Andrew Gaiswinkler lost his battle with acute myeloid leukemia on Tuesday.

"On behalf of the Chatham-Kent Police Service, we extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Kim, their children and entire family," the statement read.

(Chatham-Kent Police/Facebook)

Gaiswinkler joined the local police service in 2000 and was last assigned to the traffic unit as a collision reconstructionist.

Chatham-Kent police also thanked the community for its support of their blood donor clinic 'Arms Out for Andrew' held earlier this year.