Chatham-Kent police mourn loss of constable
The Chatham-Kent Police Service is mourning the loss of one of its own. A statement from the force says Const. Andrew Gaiswinkler lost his battle with acute myeloid leukemia on Tuesday.
Andrew Gaiswinkler had been with the force since 2000
A statement from the force says Const. Andrew Gaiswinkler lost his battle with acute myeloid leukemia on Tuesday.
"On behalf of the Chatham-Kent Police Service, we extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Kim, their children and entire family," the statement read.
Gaiswinkler joined the local police service in 2000 and was last assigned to the traffic unit as a collision reconstructionist.
Chatham-Kent police also thanked the community for its support of their blood donor clinic 'Arms Out for Andrew' held earlier this year.