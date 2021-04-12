Driver in fatal crash in Chatham-Kent arrested on impaired charge

Police say a passenger has died following a single-vehicle collision in Chatham-Kent early on Monday and the driver has been arrested.

The crash took place on Longwoods Road, west of Louisville. Emergency crews responded shortly after midnight, according to a media release sent by Chatham-Kent police on Monday.

The passenger, who was 19, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was sent to hospital with injuries described as minor.

Police say they believe the driver had been drinking and she was arrested for impaired operation of a vehicle causing death.

"Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim," the police service said.