Chatham-Kent police investigating theft at Pet and Wildlife Rescue

Chatham-Kent police confirmed they're investigating a theft that took place Saturday at Pet and Wildlife Rescue's Chatham location.

Pet and Wildlife Rescue posted security camera footage to YouTube, showing part of the theft in progress.

The minute-long video shows a man and a woman loading bags and boxes of empty bottles and cans into a blue recycling bin container. The pair then wheeled the bin off camera.

Pet and Wildlife Rescue operations manager Myriam Armstrong said footage, not posted online, shows the two returning with a smaller cart that they also filled up with bottles and cans.

Armstrong added that the posted footage shows the alleged thieves stealing from an after-hours overflow area.

She said the two thieves also broke into a locked shed that the facility uses to sort and store bottles in different bins. Additionally, the recycling bin used by the two individuals was allegedly taken from a business next door to Pet and Wildlife Rescue.

Armstrong explained that Pet and Wildlife Rescue collects empty bottles and cans in order to exchange the containers for money. They use the money collected to treat animals who require special medical care.

"We have some animals that need special surgeries, extensive medical care, so we use those extra dollars to cover those costs," said Armstrong, adding that approximately $300 to $400 worth of bottles and cans were stolen.

The rescue centre has collected empty bottles and cans since the facility first launched in 2016. However, due to concerns about safety, Armstrong said the centre will pause its collections.

"We have a lot of people lurking around, looking at the camera on their bicycles, and we just have a feeling that it's attracting a lot of undesirable activity," said Armstrong. "So we need to come together and find a way to respond in other ways."

Armstrong said she was told by police that officers are "very aware" of the individuals captured by security camera footage.