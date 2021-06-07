Arrest made in killing of Chatham man, police say

A man who was wanted on a murder charge in Chatham-Kent has been arrested, police say.

The 26-year-old man was arrested in Sarnia on Saturday by officers with Chatham-Kent and Sarnia police, the Chatham-Kent Police Service said in a news release on Saturday.

He has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 35-year-old Chatham man.

Police say the victim had been in an altercation on St. George Street on Thursday afternoon involving several men, all of whom knew each other.

The victim was sent to hospital, but died of his injuries, police said.

