Fireworks dispute in Chatham ends in arrest for assaulting officer: police
Police in Chatham-Kent say an officer was assaulted while responding to a dispute between neighbours over fireworks during the long weekend.
Police say man who attempted to remove officer from property arrested for assault
Officers responded to an address in Chatham around 10 p.m. Saturday night, police said in a statement.
According to police, one of the people involved became "irate" and attempted to physically remove the officer from his property.
A 50-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer.