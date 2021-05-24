Fireworks dispute in Chatham ends in arrest for assaulting officer: police

Police in Chatham-Kent say an officer was assaulted while responding to a dispute between neighbours over fireworks during the long weekend.

Officers responded to an address in Chatham around 10 p.m. Saturday night, police said in a statement.

According to police, one of the people involved became "irate" and attempted to physically remove the officer from his property.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer.

More from CBC Windsor: