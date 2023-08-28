Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Chatham man charged as $500k in drugs seized: C-K police

About $500,00 in drugs were seized from multiple locations in Chatham last week during a drug investigation, Chatham-Kent police report. 

A 37-year-old Chatham man is facing six counts of drug trafficking

CBC News ·
A police photo of several white bags with guns in the background
Police in Chatham-Kent said investigators seized about $500,000 in drugs, as well as numerous weapons and quantities of cash, during a drug investigation as a home, car and storage unit in Chatham last week. (Submitted by Chatham-Kent Police Service)

About $500,00 in drugs were seized from multiple locations in Chatham last week during a drug investigation, Chatham-Kent police report. 

In a statement, investigators said the service's intelligence unit executed search warrants at a home on McFadden Avenue, as well as the homeowner's car and a storage unit on Queen's Line during a drug investigation. 

Officers said they seized $500,000 in cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs. They also seized six handguns, 11 long rifles and "several hundred" rounds of ammunition as well as digital scales, packing materials, cell phones and a large quantity of Canadian cash. 

A 37-year-old Chatham man, who was not named by police, has been charged with six counts of possession for the purpose of drug trafficking. He has been released pending a future court appearance. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now