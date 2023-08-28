Chatham man charged as $500k in drugs seized: C-K police

About $500,00 in drugs were seized from multiple locations in Chatham last week during a drug investigation, Chatham-Kent police report.

In a statement, investigators said the service's intelligence unit executed search warrants at a home on McFadden Avenue, as well as the homeowner's car and a storage unit on Queen's Line during a drug investigation.

Officers said they seized $500,000 in cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs. They also seized six handguns, 11 long rifles and "several hundred" rounds of ammunition as well as digital scales, packing materials, cell phones and a large quantity of Canadian cash.

A 37-year-old Chatham man, who was not named by police, has been charged with six counts of possession for the purpose of drug trafficking. He has been released pending a future court appearance.