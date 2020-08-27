Chatham-Kent police officer charged with drug possession while on leave of absence

A Chatham-Kent Police Service officer has been arrested and charged with drug possession while on a leave of absence.

According to police, officers were called to a scene in Chatham involving the off-duty member on March 21.

Officers initially responded to the call and began to investigate, but then requested the Sarnia Police Service take over the investigation to "ensure impartiality," police said in a news release on Thursday.

As a result of the investigation, Constable Cristelle VandenEnden was arrested on August 26 without incident. Police said she has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

VandenEnden was released and is scheduled to appear in Chatham court on October 21.

In May, VandenEnden was arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000, causing the use of a forged document and possession of property obtained by crime.

As a result of the fraud charges, VandenEnden is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 9.

Police said she will remain on a leave of absence.