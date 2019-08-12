Chatham-Kent police deployed drone to locate suspect accused of stealing gas

Chatham-Kent police deployed its drone unit Sunday in an attempt to locate an individual accused of stealing gas.

The police service also relied on its community patrol, marine and K9 units, with the K9 unit ultimately tracking down the 36-year-old Kettle Point man.

In an Aug. 12, 2019 media release, Chatham-Kent police explained that they received a complaint shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday morning about a theft of gas at a Thamesville business.

The suspected vehicle, a red pick-up truck, left the area before police arrived.

Police later found the vehicle on Bear Line shortly after 7 a.m., and a "pursuit was initiated."

"The vehicle drove through various farm fields, causing damage to crops and after a short period of time the driver stopped the vehicle and fled on foot into a marsh area where he stole a boat," reads an excerpt from the media release.

"The two passengers of the motor vehicle were arrested by community patrol members and the vehicle was found to be stolen from the London area."

Chatham-Kent police then deployed the community patrol, marine, drone and K9 units, tracking the 36-year-old around 1:50 p.m.