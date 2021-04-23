Chatham-Kent police respond to 3 deer collisions in 1 hour
The three collisions occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, Chatham-Kent police said in a media release on Friday.
Police reminding drivers to use extra caution around dusk and dawn
Police in Chatham-Kent are reminding drivers to use extra caution after officers responded to three deer collisions on the same night.
The crashes occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, Chatham-Kent police said in a media release on Friday.
The first collision occurred on River Line while they other two took place on Longwoods Road between Caledonia Road and Centre Side Road.
The police service said drivers should be on alert especially during dawn and dusk hours "when wildlife are more active and most collisions occur."
The police force also issued a list of safety tips for drivers:
- Scan the road ahead, from shoulder to shoulder
- Use high beams at night, when possible, to watch for glowing eyes of animals
- If you see one animal cross the road, expect to see more as others may follow
- Stop as safely as possible. Never swerve suddenly as this could cause you to lose control of your vehicle and result in a more serious collision
