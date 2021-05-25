Charge laid after gathering at Wheatley church, police say
Chatham-Kent police have once again laid charges in connection to a church service in the municipality.
Man, 43, has been charged with a count of violating the Re-opening Ontario Act
Chatham-Kent police have once again laid charges in connection to a church service in the municipality.
On Monday, a member of the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley was charged following a gathering that took place on Sunday, according to police.
A 43-year-old man was charged with failing to comply with a continued order under the Reopening Ontario Act, police said in a media release on Monday.
Under the current provincial shutdown and stay-at-home order, religious gatherings have a limit of 10 people.
Under the act, the minimum fine for hosting a gathering that violates capacity limits is $10,000. The maximum penalty is $100,000 and a year in jail.
Charges have been laid in connection to gatherings at the church, as well as others, several times during the pandemic.