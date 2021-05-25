Skip to Main Content
Charge laid after gathering at Wheatley church, police say

Chatham-Kent police have once again laid charges in connection to a church service in the municipality.

Man, 43, has been charged with a count of violating the Re-opening Ontario Act

Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley is seen in a file photo. (Elvis Nouemsi Njike/ Radio-Canada)

On Monday, a member of the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley was charged following a gathering that took place on Sunday, according to police.

A 43-year-old man was charged with failing to comply with a continued order under the Reopening Ontario Act, police said in a media release on Monday.

Under the current provincial shutdown and stay-at-home order, religious gatherings have a limit of 10 people. 

Under the act, the minimum fine for hosting a gathering that violates capacity limits is $10,000. The maximum penalty is $100,000 and a year in jail.

Charges have been laid in connection to gatherings at the church, as well as others, several times during the pandemic.

