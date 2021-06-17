Chatham-Kent police chief named head of Ontario police chiefs association
Chief Gary Conn says taking on the position is an honour
The police chief in Chatham-Kent has been named the new leader of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police.
Chief Gary Conn's term as the organization's president will last a year. He was sworn in on Wednesday.
In a media release, Conn said it will be an honour to serve in the role.
"These are challenging times for policing. We must always listen carefully to the people we serve and to our police members," he said.
"As leaders, we must always devote ourselves to pursuing change in policing that helps build safe and just communities."
The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police is a not-for-profit group that speaks for leaders at police services around Ontario.
Conn has been chief in Chatham-Kent since 2015, and has been an officer with the Chatham-Kent Police Service since 1998.
