Man fined after leaving dog in hot car at courthouse in Chatham

For the second time this month, a dog being left in a hot vehicle has led to a charge in Chatham-Kent.

Police say officers rescued a boxer from a "hot truck" parked at the Chatham-Kent courthouse around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle was unlocked, and police took the animal to a nearby creek to cool it down.

A 39-year-old Ridgetown man was given a $365 ticket for leaving an animal unattended in a vehicle when weather conditions are not suitable.



Earlier this month, Chatham-Kent police charged a 58-year-old man after a dog was left unattended in a hot car.

The man was also given a $365 fine — the maximum a person can be charged under the Responsible Animal Ownership By-Law.