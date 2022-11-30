Man who broke into Chatham home falsely claimed he was with Goodfellows: police

Police in Chatham-Kent are reminding the public to keep their guard up after someone broke into a home saying he was collecting money for the Goodfellows.

Chatham-Kent police say a man entered a home on William Street in Chatham Wednesday morning. When he encountered the homeowner, police say, he said he was part of the Goodfellows charity group.

"The man told the homeowner he was collecting for the Goodfellows. When he was questioned on this response, the man left the residence," police said Wednesday.

Police say the man wore a red apron around his waist along with a black and red jacket. He's described as in his 50s or 60s with short grey or white hair.

The Goodfellows do wear red aprons, police say, but those aprons are full length and the Goodfellows logo is clearly visible. The fundraising group, which is active during the holiday season, also carries flyers.

"The Chatham-Kent Police Service would like to remind the public to be aware of people posing as the Goodfellows or other organizations," police said. "Ask questions."

Police say that if anyone suspects that someone posing as a representative of a charitable group is a fraudster, they can contact the Chatham-Kent police non-emergency line.

CBC News is attempting to reach the Chatham Goodfellows for comment.