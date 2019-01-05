Another sexual assault charge for Chatham-Kent police officer

A police officer in Chatham-Kent has been charged with another count of sexual assault.

The Windsor Police Service has been investigating as an outside agency by the request of Chatham-Kent authorities.

Last month, police said Const. Andrew Jaconelli was charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon in relation to an off-duty incident that happened in November 2017.

This new charge is in connection with an off-duty event that took place in August 2018.

Jaconelli appeared in court in Chatham-Kent on Friday and was released on bail.

Police say he has been suspended from duty as of Dec. 14 and is also charged under the Police Services Act with discreditable conduct.

There may be additional Police Service Act charges and a policy/procedure review, after the force's professional standards branch conducts a further internal investigation.

Jaconelli will be back in court on Tuesday.