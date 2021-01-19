Chatham-Kent police officer charged with dangerous driving after man injured

A Chatham-Kent police officer has been charged after a 40-year-old Chatham man was taken to hospital with injuries.

Police responded to a home in Chatham on Jan. 9, just after 7 p.m., to help EMS with an injured man. The victim was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, but has since been released from hospital, according to a news release from police Tuesday.

After an investigation, police said they learned that Const. Cristelle VandenEnden, who is currently on medical leave from the organization, might have driven the vehicle that injured the man.

In order to remain impartial, Windsor police were called in to take over the investigation.

On Monday, the officer was arrested by Windsor police and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

In the past eight months, VandenEnden has been arrested and charged at least five times, three of them in the past two weeks.

In May 2020, she was arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000, causing the use of a forged document and possession of property obtained by crime. Then in August 2020, she was arrested and charged with drug possession while on a leave of absence.

In a news release last week, Chatham-Kent police said VandenEnden was arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions. She was also charged with three counts of drug possession and possession of property obtained by crime by Leamington OPP on Jan. 6.