Chatham-Kent officer facing 3 charges in domestic investigation

A Chatham-Kent police officer has been charged with mischief and uttering threats in what police are calling an "off-duty domestic-related investigation."

The police service said in a media release Tuesday that the officer was charged by the Ontario Provincial Police on Monday in reference to an incident on Sunday.

Chatham-Kent police said the officer is currently suspended with pay. The service has not released the officer's name to "protect the identity of the victim, integrity of the investigation and subsequent criminal court process along with pending Police Services Act investigation."

The officer has been charged with one count of mischief and two other charges: uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and uttering threats to damage property.

The officer is expected in court on April 28.

More from CBC Windsor