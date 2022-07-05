Man charged with murder in woman's death in Chatham: police
Police in Chatham-Kent say a man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman.
Victim was 44-year-old woman, police say
Officers found the body of a 44-year-old woman on Monday at a home on Bedford Street in Chatham, police said in a media release on Tuesday. Police were at the home to check on a woman's well being.
A 42-year-old man from Chatham was arrested and charged in her death. Police say he is in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police have not provided additional details on what happened.
"To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time," police said.