Man charged with murder in woman's death in Chatham: police

Chatham-Kent police say a man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman.

Officers found the body of a 44-year-old woman on Monday at a home on Bedford Street in Chatham, police said in a media release on Tuesday. Police were at the home to check on a woman's well being.

A 42-year-old man from Chatham was arrested and charged in her death. Police say he is in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police have not provided additional details on what happened.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time," police said.

