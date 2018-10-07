Chatham man charged with break and enter — after allegedly threatening to do so

A 34-year-old Chatham man faces multiple charges after allegedly making threats and breaking into a shed on Friday, police say.

In a news release, police explained the man went to a property in Chatham to "retrieve some property."

Once he got there, he allegedly threatened the owners that he would break into their shed — and police said that later that day, the shed was indeed broken into.

Police then went to an address associated with the suspect and property from the shed was found there, and seized by police.

Police found the man as he was on the way to the victim's residence. He was then stopped and arrested for break and enter and uttering threats to property. Police also found methamphetamine when they searched the man.

The man is currently on an undertaking not to possess or consume unlawful drugs, so he was additionally charged with breaching an undertaking and possession of drugs.

He has been transported to Chatham-Kent Police headquarters to await a bail hearing.