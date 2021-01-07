Chatham-Kent public health joined other regions in Ontario earlier this week by imposing further health restrictions amid heightened implications of COVID-19, prompting a protest outside the home of the region's medical officer of health.

Dr David Colby was home Tuesday night when protesters showed up unannounced with "strobe lights" and hurled "vulgarities," in what Colby describes as a very quiet neighbourhood.

"Nobody would like that at their residence. But my job is to take care of the health of the people of Chatham-Kent and I do my very best to do a science-based and a good job at doing that, and I'm not the kind of man who gives up just like that," Colby told reporters during a media briefing Thursday.

He said the protest "was very distressing to my neighbours and I feel very bad about that."

Among those protesting was Liz Vallee, a People's Party of Canada candidate in the last federal election. Vallee has been critical of vaccine mandates an other public health measures during the pandemic.

She was also charged under the Reopening Ontario Act after a handful of anti-lockdown protests in the municipality, and is set to go to trial.

Valee also livestreamed the protest on Tuesday, posting it to her Facebook page.

"Something exciting has just happened," Vallee said in her video. "Dr. Colby has been served with liability papers. What this is hopefully going to do is send a clear message that the people, us people of Chatham-Kent, are not happy and we haven't been happy for a long time."

While speaking to reporters, Colby said the "liability papers" are not legal documents. They allege Ontario Premier Doug Ford has trespassed on people's rights and that Colby should be held accountable as Ford's "agent."

Chatham-Kent police confirmed they went to Colby's residence, but did not arrest or charge anyone. Colby said he has no plans to pursue any legal action.

"I don't think this deserves much attention to be quite honest. I have no concerns about my authority or that kind of challenge."

COVID-19 patient sent to Woodstock

On Monday, Colby announced new restrictions set to go in place Friday, including limits to indoor gatherings, where the spread of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent is primarily happening.

"We're dealing with unprecedented numbers in Chatham-Kent and an escalating number of cases around the province," he said Thursday.

"It's the responsibility of the public health system and myself to institute the changes to prevent that from happening in the first place."

According to officials with the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance hospital, there are 11 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 10 of whom are not vaccinated. Five people are currently on ventilation systems, and one patient had to be transferred to Woodstock, as Chatham-Kent hospital is having difficulty accommodating the demand.

"It is an indication that we as an organization cannot function with that level of COVID-positive patients," said Lori Marshall, president and CEO of the hospital.

Six scheduled surgeries were also cancelled in Chatham-Kent this week, as the hospital works to meet the demand. Marshall said the surgeries are elective and not cancer-related.

While public health urged the restrictions set for Friday are needed to protect people, Colby said he understands people aren't happy about those changes, and neither is he.

The doctor said people should aim their frustrations at the pandemic and no one else.

"If I didn't think they were absolutely necessary, I wouldn't have done it."