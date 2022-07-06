New medical officer of health coming to Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent is getting a new medical officer of health.

Dr. Mario Kangeswaren has been selected to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Dr. David Colby, the municipality said in a media release Wednesday.

Colby has served in the role since 2003.

Kangeswaren will be starting no later than Aug. 29, and will be the municipality's acting medical officer of health until ministerial approval for his appointment is granted.

Kangeswaren has practiced in a variety of areas in the U.S. and Canada, from rural regions to cities, and also has experience supporting Indigenous communities, the release stated.

In addition to a medical degree, he has master's degrees in public health and science (family medicine).

"We are very eager to have Dr. Kangeswaren take on a leadership role with our local public health unit," Coun. Joe Faas, chair of the Chatham-Kent Board of Health, said in a statement.

"I believe that he brings with him a fresh perspective that will serve the Chatham-Kent community well and we look forward to him onboarding, officially, in the weeks to come."