2 Chatham-Kent police officers miss work after man says intoxicated wife tested positive for COVID-19

Chatham-Kent police say a phoney story about COVID-19 meant two of their officers needlessly spent a week off work.

Last month, a 55-year-old woman who had been drinking collided with a parked car on John Street in Chatham.

She was given a roadside test and a three-day license suspension.

While dealing with her, police say the woman's husband told the officers she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 by her doctor. Police believe the statement was made in an attempt to alter the investigation.

Police say the officers were immediately relieved of their duties and sent home to self-isolate. A cruiser and two portable radios were also taken out of service to be disinfected.

Later, police learned the woman had never tested positive.

Her 55-year-old husband was arrested and charged with obstructing police, mischief and fraud under $5,000.

