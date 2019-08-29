Chatham-Kent lifts Erie Shore Drive state of emergency

A state of emergency that's been in place in Chatham-Kent since the end of August has officially been lifted.

The municipality made the announcement in a Monday Facebook post, informing residents the road from Bisnett Line to Erieau Road has been reopened for local traffic only.

"Municipal work crews have completed repairs to the dike including reinforcement and paving at a number of locations," reads an excerpt from the Monday post.

Chatham-Kent first declared a state of emergency on Aug. 27, as a result of flooding caused by strong winds and high water levels along Erie Shore Drive.

Approximately 40 households along Erie Shore Drive were asked to voluntarily evacuate, with roughly 10 households choosing to stay despite warnings.

Windsor-resident Terra Cadeau, who owns a cottage in Chatham-Kent and is part of the Erie Shore Drive Property Owners Association, said the municipality's decision to lift the state of emergency "means that we can start to move forward with some solution and possibly look at short-term and long-term support for folks that are still working to put their lives back together."

Cadeau's own property was severely affected by flooding.

"We cannot move back in," she said. "Ours is damaged too greatly for that. We were down there this weekend to start to rip out drywall and the flooring and try and stabilize things as much as we can."

Cadeau previously told CBC News that she expected "at least 50 per cent" of her cottage to be affected by high water levels.

Nonetheless, Cadeau said the state of emergency's lifting is a "positive thing."

"In my mind, the next thing is coming together with the municipality and the various stakeholders within that drainage system to start to talk about … a longer-term solution," she said.

According to Chatham-Kent's Facebook post, "all levels of government are working to come up with a long-term solution to the flooding problem that has affected the area for many years."

Conservative Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls previously said that the province wouldn't take action in Chatham-Kent until the state of emergency is lifted.